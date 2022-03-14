DNS management and security company, Infoblox announced that the company is committing its threat intelligence to GitHub to share its research as the invasion of Ukraine increased the alert for cyberattacks around the globe. Its threat researchers have already reported on three campaigns that weaponized the crisis in the country to spread malware. Cyber campaigns prompted the company to share its threat intelligence in the form of machine-readable files allowing defenders to integrate that data into their systems.

Malicious and suspicious domains

Infoblox’s GitHub repository currently includes more than 800 indicators, which include malicious and suspicious domains, and also legitimate domains that might be blocked by other vendors. Infoblox customers can find detailed information in the Threat Indicator Data Exchange database.

The company also stated that it will provide high-priority threat intelligence indicators related to major world events to the GitHub community and publish higher-level attack campaign analysis. Infoblox is providing free limited-time access to BloxOne Threat Defense Advanced for organizations that are not Infoblox customers. BloxOne Threat Defense automates the application of these indicators to simplify protection against threats. Craig Sanderson, VP of Product Management at Infoblox said,

« We’re committed to doing what we can to protect organizations from cyberattacks. The escalating risks require that we collectively help critical infrastructure, supply chain vendors, and other potential targets defend themselves. This is also why we are bringing product enhancements, like more granular threat feeds, and free access to BloxOne Threat Defense to bolster customers’ cyber arsenals. »