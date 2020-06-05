Email phishing protection provider Inky announced that the company raised $20 million in Series B funding round. The round was led by Insight Partners. According to the announcement, the funding will be used to accelerate enterprise adoption, global expansion, and innovation roadmap. The addition of the Series B funding brings the total investment in the company to $31.6 million.
Machine learning and computer vision techniques
The startup uses domain-specific machine learning and computer vision techniques to identify and block zero-day phishing emails that get through legacy secure email gateways. INKY blocks thousands of malicious phishing emails each month for a typical customer. Dave Baggett, Co-Founder and CEO of INKY said,
“This Series B funding gives us the resources we need to serve the incredible demand we’re seeing from enterprise customers in particular, and will allow us to expand our go-to-market efforts globally. We’re excited to continue to invest in innovative new ways to protect companies of all sizes from email-borne threats of all kinds. INKY has seen phishing attacks more than double since the COVID-19 pandemic began, creating an even more urgent need for us to deploy our solution globally and at scale.”
