Email phishing protection provider Inky announced that the company raised $20 million in Series B funding round. The round was led by Insight Partners. According to the announcement, the funding will be used to accelerate enterprise adoption, global expansion, and innovation roadmap. The addition of the Series B funding brings the total investment in the company to $31.6 million.

Machine learning and computer vision techniques

The startup uses domain-specific machine learning and computer vision techniques to identify and block zero-day phishing emails that get through legacy secure email gateways. INKY blocks thousands of malicious phishing emails each month for a typical customer. Dave Baggett, Co-Founder and CEO of INKY said,