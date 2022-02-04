Bug bounty programs are made by several big tech companies regularly and Intel is one of them. The chip giant has announced new additions that will deepen and broaden the bug bounty events. New additions come under the Project Circuit Breaker name.

New techlonogies will be tested

With the addition of the Project Circuit Breaker, the security researchers and the ethical hackers will be able to work directly with Intel’s product and security teams, through the live hacking event that may include bounty multipliers up to 4x, the first time. The event will include targeted time-boxed events on specific platforms/technologies and provide training.

The first event under the Project Circuit Breaker will be Camping with Tigers which will focus on Tiger Lake (11th gen) systems. The event is already underway; 20 researchers have received their Tiger Lake systems for the effort of hacking them. Researchers will try to find vulnerabilities in Intel’s firmware, hypervisors, GPUs, and chipsets.

Those bug bounty programs are quite useful to attract ethical hackers and security researchers around the world for the sake of identifying existing vulnerabilities. According to Intel, 97 of the 113 externally found vulnerabilities related to the products were reported through the bug bounty programs.

Tom Garrison, vice president and general manager of Client Security Strategy & Initiatives at Intel said;

« Bug bounty programs are a powerful tool to continuously improve the security of our products. Camping with Tigers – our first event under Project Circuit Breaker – brings together world-class security researchers and our own product engineers to deepen testing and improve resiliency on our 11th Gen Intel Core processors. As we aim to develop the most comprehensive security features, we also realize the incredible value of deeper collaborations with the community to identify potential vulnerabilities and mitigate them for the ongoing improvement of our products. »

