Keepnet Labs uses threat simulation and threat intelligence to unleash real risks that affect users for the “first-line-of-defense technology”, which is against email-origin malware. The products are taking preventive actions against threats, especially phishing attacks. We’ve talked with Ozan Ucar, Founder & CEO of Keepnet Labs about cybersecurity, the company history, and the products…

Give us a quick synopsis of your business. Think about who you are, what you do, and what you want to do?

I am the founder of Keepnet Labs, a company that protects businesses through the life-cycle of email-based attacks. It is a next-generation security platform that hosts a full-spectrum suite of cyber-security defense, threat monitoring, security management and user awareness products that encapsulate an integrated approach to people, processes and technology thus reducing the threat in all areas of email risks.

Our cyber defense strategy adopts three holistic elements: people, process, and technology:

People: we focus on the “human factor”, using engaging, structured, content to raise cyber awareness and engender “active defense” behaviors.

Process: we support the development and management of user security awareness plans, monitor user compliance and Key Performance Indicators and embed cybersecurity as an intrinsic part of the corporate culture.

Technology: we scan and isolate malicious attachments and email content and provide system administrators with “one-click” management across the enterprise.

Please provide us with a short bio about yourself and your business

I have been innovating in the cyber-security space since 2006. I hold international accreditations including Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Security Analyst (ECSA), Licensed Penetration Tester – LPT (Master). I wrote 8600+ pages of technical training material, books and articles. I gave face-to-face training to 1400+ people and reached approximately 5000+ people with conferences. I am well respected within the industry and attended over 60 national and international conferences as a speaker. I collaborated on the creation of 4 books on cyber-security.

I had 3 successful ventures as a serial entrepreneur and my last venture continues as the CEO of Keepnet Labs. I make music, travel the world, professionally deal with photography and drone shooting.

What inspired you to start your business? We want to know about your ‘lightbulb moment’ and the challenges you’ve faced in your journey – the ups, the downs and everything in between.

I was always in the lead position in the works I was involved in. I always focused on problem-solving, made people’s lives easier and saved time and energy. This was reflected in my business life in this way, since I was developing permanent solutions to problems, sharing my excitement and passion with people and enabling them to act as a team has made me a successful entrepreneur until now.

I am always motivated by nature and always to pursue my dreams since I know that my efforts will be rewarded with success. I am also a passionate character-driven by my desire to make a difference. This passion encouraged me to work harder. It also helped me to stick to my objectives/vision to find opportunities that no one else has found.

My first venture was the first lightbulb moment of my life, discovering the potential in myself and feeling the first thrills of my life; such as my first commercial venture, first team, first customer, first business partner.

The exit from my second attempt was another lightbulb moment for me because I got my first global name by installing Keepnet. Apart from that, the geographical difficulties and cultural differences I experienced let me be more involved in these ventures and find 20+ people who would be with me and take risks.

Now, we are completing the building blocks of the best company in the world, with innovative, unique, imitative power and high return on investment solutions that solve the problems.

Without confidence or self-belief, I cannot have possibly succeeded in my ventures. Entrepreneurs have to be confident both in themselves and in the products they are providing. This helps to stay in line despite challenges or failures.

What does your business do and when did it launch? What problem does it strive to solve and when did you start?

I founded Keepnet Labs in the UK in November 2017 with my own investment. Using Cylon Lab’s network, I tried to reach the key people, decision-makers. Keepnet received a core investment of up to £15k by Cylon and was selected as the most innovative cybersecurity company in the Technation’s Cyber program in 2019.

Our vision of a holistic solution to email-based attacks first introduced the concept of “the life cycle of email-based attacks” to the world.

3 patent-pending technologies and holistic solutions make us stand out from direct or indirect competitors in our field.

Keepnet Labs improve overall organizational security posture and mitigate cyber-risk by;

Real-time analysis and management of email-borne threats;

Email Threat Simulation designed to test the organizations’ security posture;

The availability of timely threat intelligence;

Via realistic, but safe, phishing simulation;

Security awareness training programs.

Our flexible technology implementation model means that we can scale from the smallest SME to the largest corporate organization using both cloud and on-premise implementations.

The “as a service” model is particularly attractive to smaller organizations without in-house security capability as Keepnet Labs provides both the platform and the operational management of alerting, user training management, phishing simulations, and security reporting.

For larger organizations who may choose an on-premise implementation, we provide a full support capability including heuristic and threat intelligence-based updates to reflect the dynamic nature of the threat perimeter.

We are committed to continuous innovation and expansion of our suite of security products in order to meet the needs of a dynamic and rapidly growing networked population in a constantly evolving cyber-threat environment.

Keepnet Labs solution delivers a full-spectrum approach to mitigating phishing risk by:

Analysis of phishing attacks using Artificial Intelligence and third-party integration for identification, notification and deletion of suspicious emails;

and third-party integration for identification, notification and deletion of suspicious emails; Safely simulating phishing attacks using a broad range of real-world models;

Automating malicious email management through “one-click” removal;

Proving education modules with third-party training platform integration;

Supporting user training and recording of training outcomes and compliance;

Delivering integrated cyber-intelligence reporting;

Cloud and on-premise implementation options.

What is your competitive advantage / USP? How is your company different to others in the market? What makes your approach stand out?

Keepnet Labs has two patents pending and is differentiated from other solutions by:

Its unique model of threat simulations allows organizations to safely test their email technical security perimeter;

Its user-initiated analysis and automated investigation and incident response;

The automation of hazardous email removal from all user inboxes;

Integration of user training; and Compliance with simulated phishing attacks and training materials.

Keepnet Labs competitors do not provide integrated solutions for each phase of email-based attacks meaning that organizations need to implement multiple technology platforms to address these elements.

Keepnet covers all phases of email threats with unique solutions that are designed for that specific phase of the email attack chain and thus can stop an email-based attack before it propagates.

Finally, we provide a unique Threat Sharing Platform that helps companies to leverage threat intelligence data from different organizations in order to identify and stop an active attack. This solution is highly effective in stopping Ransomware outbreaks.

Who are your key clients?

Although we have many clients from different sectors, Banks, Airlines, Insurance, and Energy companies are our main clients.

One US customer to note is – a strategic partnership and they have onboarded over 900+ US customers to date.

