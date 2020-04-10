German-headquartered, multinational cybersecurity software solutions firm Avira is being acquired by Investcorp. Avira is known for its Anti-Malware, Threat Intelligence, and IoT solutions. It also provides security for users’ online identity, finances, and private data, protecting against viruses, malware, ransomware, and other threats.
First institutional investment
This acquisition represents the first institutional investment in Avira since it was founded in 1986 by Tjark Auerbach. Gilbert Kamieniecky, Managing Director and Head of Investcorp’s Technology Private Equity business said,
“We are delighted to announce another high-quality addition to our Technology Partners portfolio. Avira represents an attractive opportunity to invest in a cybersecurity business and marks our third investment in the DACH tech sector in the last 18 months. With our long history of working with cybersecurity, IoT and data-driven businesses, Investcorp is looking forward to supporting Avira’s targeted growth trajectory and expansion plans.”
