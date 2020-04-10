German-headquartered, multinational cybersecurity software solutions firm Avira is being acquired by Investcorp. Avira is known for its Anti-Malware, Threat Intelligence, and IoT solutions. It also provides security for users’ online identity, finances, and private data, protecting against viruses, malware, ransomware, and other threats.

First institutional investment

This acquisition represents the first institutional investment in Avira since it was founded in 1986 by Tjark Auerbach. Gilbert Kamieniecky, Managing Director and Head of Investcorp’s Technology Private Equity business said,