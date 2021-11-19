Invicti Security announced technology leader Michael George has joined the company as CEO to lead the company’s next chapter of growth through global expansion. This news comes on the heels of Invicti’s recent $625 million investment led by global growth investor Summit Partners. The new capital will help fuel Invicti’s product development and continued growth.

More than 25 years of experience

Invicti brings security and development teams together to help organizations secure their web applications and protect customer and company data from breaches. Invicti’s two products, Netsparker and Acunetix, help security professionals identify web vulnerabilities and send them to developers for remediation.

Michael George, CEO of Invicti Security, said,

“The cybersecurity risk facing every enterprise today demands modern technology offering coverage at scale. For more than a decade and a half, Invicti has been at the forefront of addressing this difficult challenge, deeply partnering with their customers on their application security journeys and innovating products designed to deliver powerful coverage, accuracy and automation. It’s an honor to join this passionate and extremely talented team.”

George brings more than 25 years’ experience starting, building and leading growing technology companies. He previously served as CEO of Continuum, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs), from 2011 until its acquisition by ConnectWise in 2019. During his tenure, the company grew revenues by more than 500% and expanded from 43 employees to a team of more than 1400 employees serving more than 6800 customers.

Prior to Continuum, George served as CEO at OATSystems, application development leaders Bowstreet and Interlynx, and held executive leadership positions at TALX Corporation and DEKA Corporation.

