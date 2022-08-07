Involta announced a partnership with HacWare, an AI-driven cybersecurity awareness and training SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) product that combines threat intelligence with user behavior to help lean IT teams combat today’s most advanced phishing attacks.

Awareness and education

« Today, email phishing attacks remain the number one source of security breaches, causing over 90% of data breaches, » states Tiffany Ricks, Founder and CEO of HacWare, Inc. “The average employee is vulnerable because they spend 1,500 hours a year using email, and many are unaware of email security best practices. Partnering with Involta gives us the opportunity to help businesses improve their email security awareness and build up their first line of defense against cyberattacks. »

HacWare’s internal risk assessment provides real-time threat intelligence to show internal vulnerabilities. HacWare learns from the intelligence to provide personalized phishing simulations and training. The phishing technology leverages behavioral psychology best practices to improve cyber posture, saving businesses up to 40% in labor costs.

« At Involta, we know the two most important things our customers can do to protect themselves from a phishing attack is awareness and education, » comments Mark Cooley, Involta VP of Security and Compliance. « Making sure that your company’s employees understand the prevalence and sophistication of these attacks is crucial. HacWare’s security awareness technology combines open-source data and data science to show employees how to avoid scams while significantly saving on traditional security training and awareness labor costs. The automated, easy-to-use platform is the perfect addition to our robust security solution suite. »

Supporting women in tech

Ricks’ motivation comes from an entrepreneurial spirit and the desire to help people. She has led HacWare, Inc. to be widely recognized by leading publications such as The Wall Street Journal, Dark Reading, TechCrunch, Forbes and Women’s Business Council.

« We are thrilled to partner with Tiffany and her team at HacWare to bring her expertise and innovative solutions to our customers and prospects,” adds Jim Buie, Involta President and CEO. “Not only is her product both superior and necessary in today’s security landscape, but she is also a true role model for our industry’s next generation of female leaders. As more women continue to enter into the world of security and digital infrastructure, it’s critical to align with them and help bolster their positions while working alongside them to close the gender gap. »

Involta’s commitment to supporting women in tech and empowering girls to explore STEM fields includes a partnership with Girls, Inc. of Pinellas County, Florida, where they recently introduced digital infrastructure as a potential career path.