iQ Global has announced the release of its latest online threat-monitoring solution to help organizations, iQ Abuse Scan.

iQ Abuse Scan monitors domain names, IP addresses, Name Servers, and Mail Servers for reports of malicious activities.

iQ Abuse Scan is adopted by over 175 Top Level Domains, leading Registries, Registrars, hosting companies, and SaaS Platforms.

Norwegian-based Cyber Security and Business Intelligence company, iQ Global has announced the release of its latest online threat monitoring service. iQ Abuse Scan is developed by the creators of the online threat reporting, management, and mitigation platform iQ Abuse Manager. iQ Abuse Scan provides reports of malicious behavior, which can be integrated into support and security systems.

Domain name threat monitoring

iQ Global’s new solution monitors domain names, IP addresses, Name Servers, and Mail Servers for reports of malicious activities, such as phishing, botnets, and malware. iQ Abuse Scan sends notifications to users if any of those are identified. These notifications are also configurable and can be ingested into support or security processes and the systems that support them. iQ Abuse Scan can send notifications via email, text messages, API, or other integration options.

iQ Global’s new solution is powered by a threat intelligence platform that monitors more than 200 million domain names daily. It is also adopted by over 175 top-level domains, leading registries, registrars, hosting companies, and SaaS Platforms. iQ Abuse Scan aims to help organizations such as third-party integrators, law firms, MSPs, web agencies, registrars, and hosting companies to make informed decisions and manage cybercrime at scale.

iQ Abuse Scan comes with a pay-as-you-use subscription model, combined with a quick onboarding experience and powerful automation. Michael B. Halvorsen, CEO of iQ Global said,

« We are incredibly proud to launch iQ Abuse Scan. It’s a result of a lot of hard work from the team and great customer feedback. The recent investment by long-time customer The Swedish Internet Foundation will allow us to accelerate feature releases, global marketing efforts and of course, new product releases. These are exciting times for us. We have amazing partners and customers, and our products are helping to make the internet that little bit safer every day. We want to help as many customers as possible deal with malicious threats. iQ Abuse Scan is another big step in this direction. »