Self-learning email security company IRONSCALES announced $8 million Series B extension led by Chicago-based venture and growth capital firm Jump Capital. The news funding will add to the $15 million previously contributed by current investor K1 Investment Management. The company stated that the new funding will be used to further accelerate its aggressive growth strategy through market expansion and ongoing research and development of its email security platform.
Global email phishing epidemic
The company also stated that as a result of funding round extension, Jump Capital Partner Saurabh Sharma will join the IRONSCALES Board of Directors. Eyal Benishti, IRONSCALES founder and CEO said,
“While we weren’t actively seeking capital, partnering with Jump was too good of an opportunity for us to pass up. With this Series B extension, and with Jump and McNulty on our team, we will be able to accelerate our marketplace momentum through investments in both people and technology, helping reduce the risk from what has become a global email phishing epidemic.”
