Invicti Security announced the join of Jeff Bray as the new Chief Financial Officer. Jeff Bray is a well-experienced executive and has been leading world-class finance teams in both private and public software companies. Jeff is now going to lead all aspects of Invici’s financial operations.

A successful career



Bray was working for Rapid7, where he built out the financial planning, investor relations, and business intelligence teams, managing the consistent delivery of financial results, transformational projects, and investor communications. Bray also served as Director of Investor Relations at Imprivata. He spent over 20 years as an investor in growth stocks at BNP Paribas, David L. Babson, and Putnam Investments.

Bray earned his B.A. in Economics from Harvard University, resides in Boston, and serves as a Board Member of the United Way of Massachusetts Bay.

Jeff Bray, CFO of Invicti Security, talked about his involvement in the company,

« I’m thrilled to join Invicti at this moment of growth for the company. Web application security is an incredibly complex and critical issue and Invicti is tackling it in a differentiated way that meets customers where they are. I’m inspired by this mission and am excited to join this talented team. »

