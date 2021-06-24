A controversial figure in the tech world John McAfee, 75 years old, has been found dead in the Brians 2 prison near Barcelona late on Wednesday. While planning to come to Turkey in October 2020, John McAfee was arrested in Barcelona’s international airport, Spain. McAfee’s lawyer told the Reuters news agency that McAfee had hanged himself in his prison cell on Wednesday evening.

After his extradition decision to the US

He earned millions from consulting work, speaking engagements, crypto-currencies, and selling the rights to his life story. Therefore, he was accused of failing to file tax returns for four years. On Wednesday, Spain’s highest court has agreed to McAfee’s extradition to the United States.

“Judicial staff have been dispatched to the prison and are investigating the causes of death. Everything points to death by suicide,” Catalonia’s regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra said in a statement.

Who is John McAfee?

John David McAfee was born in Cinderford, Gloucestershire, England, in 1945. He became a millionaire as a software genius, computer security pioneer. McAfee founded the company named as his surname in 1987 and left the company 7 years later. 10 years later, Network Associates was formed as a merger of McAfee Associates, Network General, PGP Corporation, and Helix Software. He sold McAfee to technology giant Intel for more than $7.6 in 2010. In 2012 after his neighbor was found murdered, he was arrested in Guatemala. McAfee always denied the accusation of the murder of his neighbor. He was a prominent libertarian, engaging speaker, and crypto enthusiast.

See more Cyber Security News