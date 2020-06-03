Open-source content management system, Joomla announced that 2,700 users’ information with an account on resources.joomla.org were breached. Unencrypted JRD full site backups were stored in a third-party company Amazon Web Services S3 bucket. The third-party company is owned by a former Team Leader, still Member of the JRD team at the time of the breach. Known to the current Team Leader at the time of the breach. Backups copies include full copies of the websites including all the data.

Private data

According to Joomla’s announcement, most of the data was public, since users submitted their data with the intent of being included in a public directory. Private data was included in the breach. The audit also showed that the presence of Super User accounts owned by individuals outside Open Source Matters.

Data breached:

Full name

Business address

Business email address

Business phone number

Company URL

Nature of business

Encrypted password (hashed)

IP address

Newsletter subscription preferences

The company also stated: