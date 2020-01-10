Webair announces that Jovia Financial Credit Union has selected Webair as its provider of choice for IT infrastructure solutions.

Jovia Financial Credit Union, one of Long Island’s leading credit unions specializing in providing affordable banking services, has signed a 3-year contract to procure Webair’s highly secure managed cloud and uptime solutions. The agreement will include Dedicated Private Cloud, off-site Backups-as-a-Service (BaaS), and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS). Webair’s Private Cloud, BaaS, and DRaaS solutions were designed and architected by the Webair technical team to ensure that all of Jovia’s security, performance, and business requirements were comprehensively met.

Dedicated private cloud

In addition to these solutions, these services also satisfy a wide range of compliance and certification requirements, including certifications that fall under the SOC 2 audit umbrella. Dan Ford, Chief Information Officer, Jovia Financial Credit Union said,

“Part of being an innovative credit union is ensuring a resilient infrastructure that provides practically zero downtime for our members. Partnering with Webair brings us closer to realizing this goal.”

Michael Ohayon, Chief Operating Officer, Webair said,

“We’re excited that we’re able to provide Jovia with custom-tailored uptime solutions that ensure superior protection for its most critical and sensitive data. Since Webair has vast experience in customizing solutions for clients in the finance vertical, we leverage our insight, expertise, and resources to cater to all of Jovia’s needs. This will allow us to provide peace of mind to both Jovia and its customers, enabling them to feel reassured that their data will always remain safe.”

