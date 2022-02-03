Secure and AI-driven networks provider, Juniper Networks introduced Juniper Secure Edge, a new addition to its Secure Access Service Edge. The solution includes Firewall-as-a-Service as a single-stack software architecture, managed by Security Director Cloud. It enables organizations to secure their distributed workforces against threats.

Firewall-as-a-Service

Juniper Secure Edge extends security to every point of connection and provides fast, reliable, and secure access to the applications and resources. The solution also enables a seamless and secure transition to a SASE architecture.

The transition to a SASE architecture requires a thoughtful approach to remain secure. The “and” strategy provided by Juniper Networks enables a seamless and secure transition to a SASE architecture on their SASE journey. Secure Edge is built upon the company’s Connected Security strategy while successfully converging networking and security, effectively enabling a threat-aware network. Key benefits are:

Unified policy management from a single UI for all security use cases. Create policies once and apply them anywhere and everywhere with unified policy management, including user- and application-based access, IPS, anti- malware and secure web access within a single policy. Unified policy from the edge through the data center means fewer policy gaps, elimination of human error and a consistently secure environment.

Secure user access from anywhere. Secure Edge supports the remote workforce whether employees are in the office, at home or on the road with secure user access to the applications and resources needed to do their job effectively. Security policies follow the user wherever they go, protecting the user, device and applications without having to copy over or recreate rule sets.

Dynamic Zero Trust segmentation. Maintain the security of data around identity- and risk-driven policies. Secure Edge delivers consistent security policy framework with policies that automatically adapt based on new risk and attack vectors and follow the user wherever they go, providing automated access controls to employees and third-party contractors through granular policy control.

Investment protection. Secure Edge allows organizations to leverage existing investments and seamlessly transition to a full SASE architecture at a chosen pace and provides a simpler operational experience. Juniper customers can use the physical, virtual, containerized – and now cloud-delivered – SRX firewall, completely managed by Security Director Cloud with a single-policy framework, allowing for full visibility and consistent security across both the edge and the data center from one UI.

Integration with any identity provider . Secure Edge allows customers to use the identity provider that works for them by integrating with leading identity providers, such as Azure AD, Okta and others, through SAML 2.0 support.

Validated security effectiveness. Juniper provides cyberattack protection that has been validated by objective, third-party testing to be highly effective against client- and server-side exploits, malware and C2 traffic, regardless of where the users and applications are located.

Samantha Madrid, VP of Security Business & Strategy at Juniper Networks said,

« We’re excited to take the next big leap in the SASE market with Juniper Secure Edge. First, we empowered our customers to manage security anywhere, all within a single UI with Security Director Cloud. Now, with the introduction of Juniper Secure Edge, Juniper is enabling its customers to seamlessly secure remote workforces with consistent security policies that follow users wherever they go, all while leveraging existing investments as they transition to a cloud-delivered architecture. Secure Edge makes it easy for customers to deploy effective threat protection without breaking visibility. »

