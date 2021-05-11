Juniper Networks is continuing its investment in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) market with the introduction of Juniper Security Director Cloud, a cloud-based portal that distributes connectivity and security services to sites, users and applications, as well as manages customers’ SASE transformations.

A bridge between current security deployments with SASE

Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) is defined by Gartner as a security framework prescribing the conversions of security and network connectivity technologies into a single cloud-delivered platform to enable secure and fast cloud transformation. Enterprises, cloud and service providers, are shifting from monolithic centralized data center architectures to SASE, decentralized architectures that bring services closer to end-users around the globe.

Juniper Security Director Cloud bridges organizations’ current security deployments with their future SASE rollouts by providing security that is managed anywhere and everywhere, on-premises and in the cloud, from the cloud. Here are some benefits of Juniper Security Director Cloud:

Experience-led management to facilitate network transformation: Security Director Cloud delivers a transformational management experience that reduces overhead that is inherent in architectural shifts and distributed security delivery. It features zero-touch provisioning and intuitive configuration wizards for secure connectivity, content security, and advanced threat prevention for both on-premises and cloud-based security policy.

Unified policies across physical, virtual and cloud-based security: Customers can create security policies that follow users, devices, or applications as they move to new locations, and automatically apply them. This unified policy construct across traditional and cloud-delivered security vehicles minimize operational overhead otherwise required to recreate policies from one platform to another and decreases attack vectors inadvertently created by human error.

Validated security effectiveness: Security Director Cloud delivers policies empowered with these proven threat prevention technologies, ensuring quick access to applications and consistent security enforcement.

Visibility into threat behaviors across the entire network with Security Director Insights. Security Director Cloud features correlated visibility into attacks across the network by bringing together threat detection information – including detections from other vendors’ products – into an attack timeline, and it enables one-touch mitigation to quickly address gaps in the defense.

