K2 Cyber Security, provider of the next generation in application workload protection, announced its partnership with GuardSight that serves SMBs and enterprises across the U.S. The company aims to help the companies to fight against cyber attacks properly.

Securing web applications and container workloads

With this partnership, GuardSight will offer K2’s Security Platform as a key component of its managed threat detection and response, compliance, and consulting services. In addition to this, Guard Sight’s offerings will expand through OWASP Top 10, memory-based, and zero-day attacks.

John McGloughlin, GuardSight Founder, talked about the partnership, saying,

“Our customers are increasingly moving to the cloud and we need to be able to protect their critical web applications against sophisticated attacks. With the K2 Security Platform, we can eliminate breaches due to zero-day attacks, detect attacks missed by traditional security tools including Web Application Firewalls, and dramatically reduce security costs. These capabilities are a powerful differentiator, and we’re excited to work with K2 to expand our security services for both current and future customers.”

GuardSight offers a wide range of detection and response, operations, compliance, assessment, and consulting services to help customers guard their critical assets and reputation against sophisticated cyber threats.

Monty Venkersammy, Vice President of Channel Sales, K2 Cyber Security, said,