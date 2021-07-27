Kaseya, the company that fell victim to a ransomware attack recently, denied the reports that state that the company paid the ransom to the hacker group. A few days ago, the company announced that they got the decryption tool from a third party. Some online news sources claimed that Kaseya paid the $70 million ransom to the hacker group.

Decryption tool

On July 26th, the company made an official announcement stating that the company did not pay a ransom, either directly or indirectly through a third party for the decryptor. Kaseya also stated that its Incident Response team and Emsisoft are partnering to assist its customers by providing the decryptor to affected customers to help them restore their data.

Kaseya also stated that the company’s continued silence on paying the ransom could encourage additional ransomware attacks and that is not what Kaseya aims for. According to the announcement, each company must make its own decision on whether to pay the ransom. After consultation with experts, Kaseya decided not to negotiate with the criminal group that is behind the attack.

