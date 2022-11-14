Kaspersky announced that the company is suspending the operations of its Kaspersky Secure Connection solution in Russia.

The Moscow-based cyber security company, Kaspersky announced that its VPN solution, Kaspersky Secure Connection will no longer be available in the Russian Federation. The company officially announced the decision with a post published on its Russian blog. According to the announcement, the free version of the service will be suspended starting from November 15.

Suspending free and paid versions

After the sanctions, VPN services became much more popular in Russia this year. Also in late 2021, the Russian government decided to ban most of the popular VPN service providers, including NordVPN, Express VPN, ProtonVPN, and Opera VPN, because they didn’t comply with the Russian government’s censorship policies in VPN connections. As of November 15, Russian users won’t be able to use the free version of Kaspersky Secure Connection.

Kaspersky also suspending the paid version of Kaspersky Secure Connection but it will be available on its website and mobile app store until December 2022. Users who already bought subscriptions will be able to use their active subscriptions until the end. The longest possible subscription option is one year, thus some users will be able to use the paid service until late 2023.