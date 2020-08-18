Cybersecurity platform provider for preventing password-related data breaches and cyber threats, Keeper Security announced the close of $60 million minority investment. The $60 million investment is Keeper Security’s first equity raise since its inception and led by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. The company stated that the partnership will accelerate product innovation and development.

As a result of the investment, Thomas Krane, Principal at Insight Partners, will join the company’s Board of Directors. Other terms of the private transaction will not be disclosed. Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security said,