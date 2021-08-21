Network observability company, Kentik announced Kentik Labs, a hub for the developer, DevOps, and site reliability engineering community. Kentik Labs launches with five open-source projects and a focus on democratizing network data in detecting and fixing issues in any infrastructure.

Democratize network data

Kentik Labs helps users to reduce their mean time to recovery, or the amount of time it takes to recover when a problem occurs, by providing open-source network observability tools. Kentik Labs launches with five open-source projects:

kTranslate: A system for pulling and pushing network data and the basis of the integration with New Relic

NetDiag: Scalable, asynchronous implementations of low-level network diagnostics

Convis: Example code showing how to use eBPF to attribute process and container information to network traffic

kProbe: A high-performance host and sensor network probe (PCAP)

Grafana App: A real-time internet-scale ingest and querying of network data

Ian Pye, co-founder and chief scientist of Kentik and co-chair of Kentik Labs said,

“Whether the problem is the application or the network, Kentik Labs offers tools to focus your efforts at the right layer with the right team. In addition, branching out into open-source technology will allow us to participate in adjacent communities and define the future of observability.”

