The data-driven security platform for the cloud, Lacework introduced a new free rescue program, Lacework Cloud Care allowing Security and DevOps professionals working to combat the Log4. The new solution is free for everyone, whether or not they are Lacework customers. It includes three program elements allowing users to understand if their cloud environment is being exploited by the Log4j vulnerability. These elements are a Threat Hunter Assessment, a Coverage Booster for Lacework Customers, and a support hotline.

Polygraph technology

Lacework’s Polygraph technology is capable of learning how the environment operates normally and then fined anomalous behavior before a vulnerability is known and patched. It also detects if exploits have been successful and sees visualizations that provide more information. Lacework also helps organizations to uncover vulnerable systems and with continuous checks during build and runtime, organizations can prioritize remediation based on risk, what is running, and prevent the re-introduction of vulnerabilities over time. The components of the Lacework Cloud Care program include a:

Free Threat Hunter Assessment: To help practitioners quickly handle Log4j and other known or unknown threats, Lacework is offering a free, no-obligation, 14-day Cloud Threat Hunting Assessment . Our cloud security experts will work with you to find all vulnerable systems across your entire cloud and container environments and continuously monitor for active signs of compromise, helping to reduce risk and better protect your business.

Cloud Threat Hunting Assessment Coverage Booster for Lacework Customers: Current Lacework customers can immediately benefit from an extension of coverage for Lacework Platform usage, in order to double down and more deeply understand where they may be at risk.

Support Hotline : Access to a Log4j hotline to get assistance with questions and any help needed for all Security and DevOps professionals, regardless of whether they are Lacework customers.

Seong Park, Chief Customer Officer of Lacework said,

« We’ll continue to see ripples from the Log4j attack across the industry for months, if not years to come as attackers seek new ways to evade detection to exploit this vulnerability. That’s why it’s critical companies have visibility across their entire environment in real-time and address the root cause versus patching best guess fixes. Our customers are dialing up their usage of the Lacework platform because it’s helping them see where they are compromised or otherwise vulnerable within hours or less, in many cases spotting trouble areas other vendors have missed. With Lacework Cloud Care, we hope to bring the benefits of our platform to the masses helping those on the front lines secure and protect their organizations against Log4j quickly and effectively. »

