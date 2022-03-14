The Lapsus$ group is growing its reputation as they keep on hacking and stealing data from the tech giants of the world. They have successfully hacked Nvidia to leak some corporal data into torrent sites. Then Samsung was the next victim; sensitive data related to the security of its phones were stolen. Now, one of the big gaming companies is hit by Lapsus$ attacks.

No leaks so far

The game development and distribution company Ubisoft, which is known for some big titles in the industry such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry has announced that they have been hacked in the last week. The incident has resulted in disruption in some of its games, services, and systems. The company could not identify the hackers and took immediate measures by sending a password reset request for every user. On the other hand, the company states that there is no indication of stealing the personal data of the players.

You can read the official statement of Ubisoft regarding the incident below:

« Last week, Ubisoft experienced a cyber security incident that caused temporary disruption to some of our games, systems, and services. Our IT teams are working with leading external experts to investigate the issue. As a precautionary measure, we initiated a company-wide password reset. Also, we can confirm that all our games and services are functioning normally and that at this time there is no evidence any player personal information was accessed or exposed as a by-product of this incident »

As Ubisoft announced the incident, Lapsus$ has shared the related news in its Telegram group, with a smirking emoji. It is unclear if Lapsus$ was responsible for the incident or they are just trying to take responsibility to grow its reputation.