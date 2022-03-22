The notorious hacking group Lapsus$ claimed that they have stolen the source code for Bing, Cortana, and other projects from the tech giant’s internal Azure DevOps server. The group announced the incident with a screenshot they have posted to their Telegram channel. The image indicated that the group hacked Microsoft‘s Azure DevOps server and stole the source code.

9 GB from 250 projects

The group posted a torrent that includes a 7zip archive that contains 9 GB of source code from more than 250 Microsoft projects. Lapsus$ claims that the files contain 90% of the source code for Bing and approximately 45% of the code for Bing Maps and Cortana. Various online news sources claimed that the tech giant is aware of the claims and currently investigating the issue.

So far, Lapsus$ managed to steal data from various big companies, including Samsung and Ubisoft. Although their methods are still very unclear, multiple experts stated that they might be paying corporate insiders for access. A few months ago, the hacker group published a post stating that the group is ready to pay for access to networks.

