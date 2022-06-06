Zero-knowledge password management platform, LastPass announced passwordless login by using the LastPass Authenticator. LastPass, became the first password manager that offers this feature, providing individuals and businesses instant access to the applications and credentials they need in a seamless, simple and secure way.

FIDO-supported passwordless future

LastPass, held a seat on FIDO’s Board of Directors since 2020, stated that the platform is committed to a standards-based FIDO-supported passwordless future. LastPass is also actively building FIDO2 compliant components and supporting authentication mechanisms, including biometric face and fingerprint ID, and the addition of hardware security keys. LastPass is planning to add these features to its passwordless offering in 2022.

The passwordless login options are replacing the need for the master password as the primary method of authentication. LastPass also stated that the key to success with passwordless is delivering on the promise to reduce user friction while simultaneously enhancing security. Additional highlights include:

Fill Gaps Left by other Identity Providers: Just like SSO and MFA do not secure all passwords in use across your workforce, neither does the passwordless functionality that was announced in May of this year. With LastPass, you can now offer immediate and consistent passwordless access to all credential-based logins used by employees.

Increased Productivity. When passwords are removed from the login equation, users no longer waste time having to reset and input their passwords, and IT teams no longer spend hours helping employees regain access and resolve mundane issues.

Simplicity, Unlocked. By using the LastPass Authenticator, users can access and manage important account credentials in their LastPass vault without ever having to enter a password. This grants users instant and seamless access while maintaining security and greatly reducing password-related friction.

Less Friction Means Higher Adoption. A reduction in password-related friction means increased access to the LastPass vault, driving adoption across your organization for business accounts. This higher rate of adoption improves overall employee password hygiene and helps significantly reduce the organization’s cyber risk as a result.

Stronger Security Standards. Now users can set an even stronger master password since they won’t need to use it as often. Reducing the frequency of entering your master password helps protect your account from bad actors.

Chris Hoff, Chief Secure Technology Officer of LastPass said,

« On the heels of tech giants and identity providers unveiling their plans to enable passwordless across their operating systems, web browsers, devices and applications, LastPass is excited to be the first solution and only password manager to allow users to securely and effortlessly login, manage their account credentials and get instant access to the accounts used every day, without ever having to enter a password. While broad implementation and adoption of passwordless is the industry’s ultimate goal, it will likely take years before people experience an end-to-end passwordless login across all applications, but LastPass helps get you there sooner. »