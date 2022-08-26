LastPass has been hacked two weeks ago through a developer account to access the development environment.

The breach was limited to the development environment, which means the users’ information, including the passwords are safe.

The hackers have managed to steal source codes from LastPass. The details of the codes are currently unknown.

LastPass, a company that delivers password-keeping and management software to its customers has been hacked. LastPass is currently one of the most popular password management services around with 33 million users and more than 100,000 businesses. As a result of the attack, hackers have managed to steal the source code.

The breach is limited by the development environment

The incident happened two weeks ago as the hackers compromised a developer account to access the LastPass development environment. In this environment, the hackers have only managed to access the developer tools and codes for the service. With this limited access, threat actors have stolen the source code of LastPass.

The company stated they have found no evidence of a breach of customer data or encrypted password vaults. They have taken the necessary security measures and currently, there are no additional breaches as well. However, the company did not deliver any details about how the incident happened and which source code was stolen.

The company has published and delivered via e-mail the advisory about the incident to its customers. You can see the full advisory by following the link below:

Click here to read the full advisory about the LastPass incident