Lightspin offers a contextual cloud security platform that protects native, Kubernetes, and microservices from known and unknown risks. Now, the company announced the availability of enhanced contextual security for cloud environments.

Proactively protecting cloud environments

Lightspin provides rapid, in-depth visualization of the cloud stack and sophisticated detection capabilities to proactively protect cloud environments, including dynamic remediation, real-time end-to-end monitoring, smart alerting, and risk analysis across the full DevOps lifecycle.

Vladi Sandler, CEO at Lightspin, said,

“Today many security teams are challenged by complex and highly dynamic cloud environments, with workloads moving in and out of public and private clouds resulting in an alert avalanche. We provide real-time monitoring, prioritization of threats and automatic adjustments of security permissions, enabling IT to find the balance between speed, agility and control.”

Lightspin protects valued assets from the inside out, based on real-time detection of attack paths to prevent and prioritize threats to provide the best protection from data breaches. Lightspin v2.0 has capabilities including dynamic remediation, real-time end-to-end monitoring, smart prioritization, DevOps capabilities.

See more Cyber Security News