Bare metal and cloud hosting services provider Limestone Networks announced a new partnership with Path Network to provide DDoS mitigation backbone services for its data center facilities in Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and Salt Lake City. The partnership will allow the company to offer its clients security and insight against threats directed at its infrastructure hosted in Limestone’s data centers.

Enterprise DDoS mitigation service

Limestone Networks also announced that Path-powered Enterprise DDoS mitigation service is available across all of its data centers, including Dallas, TX (DFW1), Los Angeles, CA (LAX1), New York, NY (JFK1), and Salt Lake City, UT (SLC1). Marshal Webb, Path CEO said,

“We are excited and proud to be working with Limestone as they have expressed their interest in providing their customers with the best security infrastructure possible. During these very troubling times, we have seen a surge in cybercrime which has left the valuable data of many companies vulnerable to the wrong people. We are glad to be working with Limestone to ensure they stay secure and safe from any possible threats.”

