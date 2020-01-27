Linode, an independent cloud provider, introduced its advanced protection across its global network of 11 data centers to mitigate DDoS attacks.

Increasing levels of DDoS attacks have caused hundreds of billions of dollars in economic loss globally. Therefore, Linode is investing heavily to build out advanced DDoS mitigation capabilities. The company is making an additional layer of protection free for each of its customers. Linode’s advanced protection aims to mitigate the impact of pervasive and costly distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks.

Mitigating DDoS attacks

Dan Spataro, Director of Infrastructure at Linode talked about this advanced network protection, saying,

“DDoS attacks are a clear and present danger for anyone doing business in the cloud today. We’ve invested heavily in the capacity to mitigate these attacks across our global network and built the predictive technologies necessary to automatically detect and neutralize threats at our network edge before they can impact service. Coupled with our soon to be released Cloud Firewall solution, we’re giving customers the enhancements they need to scale with confidence.”

According to the release, volumetric attacks are the most common type of DDoS attack, the virtual equivalent to intentionally causing a traffic-jam by flooding a highway with more cars than it can handle. Linode’s advanced DDoS protection monitors for threats to the network by applying real-time behavioral algorithms that detect and block volumetric traffic before it reaches a customer’s infrastructure. When threats are detected and analyzed, Linode blocks the attack inline, then distributes the increased traffic across its global fiber backbone.

“Linode has been known for the quality and performance of the network it has built over the past 16 years,” said Liam Eagle, research vice president at 451 Research. “Continuing to add capabilities like DDoS protection is how smaller, customer-focused cloud providers are giving developers and the companies they work for viable alternatives to the large public cloud providers.”