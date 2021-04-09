Liquid Web announced the launch of Threat Stack Oversight, a fully managed Intrusion Detection System (IDS) offered as an add-on or within bundled services, providing an elevated security and compliance solution. Together this partnership will provide customers an additional layer of protection to their Liquid Web servers.

Real-time threat detection in cloud

Liquid Web is a hosting company targeting web and cloud professionals, growing businesses and designers, developers and agencies. Threat Stack is cloud security and compliance for infrastructure and applications for Linux and Windows systems. It uses AI and machine learning to proactively identify risks with real-time threat detection across cloud workloads. Any high-risk incidents detected are intercepted by Threat Stack and Liquid Web’s security professionals. Threat Stack helps global enterprises securely leverage the business benefits of the cloud.

Melanie Purkis, Director of Products for Managed Hosting, said,

“Threat Stack provides our clients insight into active threats to their servers in real-time. With a growing need for security and compliance, organizations continue to choose Threat Stack during this age of digital transformation. This has been a solution our customers have been asking for and shows our commitment to delivering what matters most to them. Threat Stack provides our clients insight into active threats to their servers in real-time. Liquid Web customers can take advantage of Threat Stack’s 24/7 monitoring and remove the burden of intrusion detection from internal teams, allowing fast-growing businesses to focus on their products and services instead of day-to-day security.”

Threat Stack’s agent-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) features a low starting price while also helping customers reach and maintain their HIPAA, PCI, and SOC compliances.

