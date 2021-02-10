The managed hosting and managed application services provider, Liquid Web announced the launch of the Alert Logic Threat Management System available to add to Dedicated Servers and VMware Private Cloud. It is a managed detection and response service. The partnership with Alert Logic allows customers the ability to customize their security solution specifically for their business-critical needs.

Fully dedicated

According to the announcement, Alert Logic deployment for each customer is fully dedicated to them and also includes a direct relationship with an Alert Logic security expert to assist during setup, tuning, and on-going monitoring. The alert Logic solution also includes real-time reporting, 24/7 incident verification, remediation guidance, log storage, and management, and can also help a business satisfy security compliance standards such as PCI DSS, HIPAA/HITECH GDPR. Melanie Purkis, Director of Products, Managed Hosting, Liquid Web, said,

“Alert Logic offers a full end-to-end security solution at a higher level than an entry-point product. Customers can take advantage of Alert Logic’s 24/7 threat detection and monitoring, which includes Alert Logic’s global SOC, cutting-edge threat intelligence, and personalized, hands-on service that starts during qualification and continues throughout the full relationship with Liquid Web and Alert Logic. This is a product that our customers have asked for by name, so we are excited to add this to our portfolio.”

