TitanHQ, headquartered in Galway, Ireland and with offices in Tampa, Florida, provides Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and businesses with advanced web filtering, email security and email archiving solutions. The company offers three security solutions: WebTitan for web security and content filtering; SpamTitan for email security and anti-malware protection; and ArcTitan for email archiving. Livingbridge announced that the partnership will allow TitanHQ to accelerate its ambitious growth plans through increased investment in product development and people.

Value of up to £50m

According to the announcement, The investment has been made through Livingbridge’s Enterprise 3 fund, which invests in fast growth SMEs with an enterprise value of up to £50m. Ronan Kavanagh, Chief Executive Officer of TitanHQ, said,