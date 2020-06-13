TitanHQ, headquartered in Galway, Ireland and with offices in Tampa, Florida, provides Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and businesses with advanced web filtering, email security and email archiving solutions. The company offers three security solutions: WebTitan for web security and content filtering; SpamTitan for email security and anti-malware protection; and ArcTitan for email archiving. Livingbridge announced that the partnership will allow TitanHQ to accelerate its ambitious growth plans through increased investment in product development and people.
Value of up to £50m
According to the announcement, The investment has been made through Livingbridge’s Enterprise 3 fund, which invests in fast growth SMEs with an enterprise value of up to £50m. Ronan Kavanagh, Chief Executive Officer of TitanHQ, said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cyber Security News
“We are excited to be taking this next step in our growth journey with Livingbridge, a partner that understands the unique strengths of our business, shares our vision for success and has the experience and resources to help us to achieve it. The recent pandemic and the growth of WFH initiatives have further highlighted the need for multiple layers of cybersecurity and our solutions form key pillars in this security strategy.”
Discussion about this post