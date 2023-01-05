Lockbit has claimed yet another attack, this particular one was done on the Port of Lisbon on Christmas day.

The port authorities say that the attack did not affect any port operations but their website seems to be down as of now.

Port of Lisbon, Portugal’s busiest and one of the most used across all of Europe, has been the target of a ransomware attack which LockBit claims responsibility for. The port authorities say the incident didn’t affect port operations, but they’re working with law enforcement agencies to get the stolen data back. The data stolen includes financial reports, budgets, personal data of customers, and more. We have recently covered another incident involving LockBit.

Data leak threats

LockBit operates as a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) program; malicious software that encrypts files and asks for a ransom in exchange for the decryption key is called ransomware. This software is often given to different affiliates who then use it to attack other victims.

LockBit threatens to release all of the files it stole during the attack on met January 18, 2023, if its payment demands aren’t. Although the Port clarified that the attack did not affect port operations, their website seems to be down at the moment of writing this. There has been no conclusion to the incident as of writing this.