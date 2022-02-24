The cybersecurity company Fortinet has released a new report, named FortiGuard Labs Global Threat Landscape Report. The report has some valuable statistics about the security incidents that happened in the second half of 2021.

Log4j was abused in 50% the systems

According to the report, Apache Log4j was the most aggressively abused security flaw of the second half of the year. 50% of the systems that use the FortiGuard Intrusion Prevention System were breached via Log4j vulnerabilities.

Another interesting graph in the report is the attack volume of Log4j compared to other big incidents in the year. Log4j RCE attacks grew so fast, it almost managed to reach 50x activity of ProxyLogon attacks in its peak 10-day average volume.

Ransomware incident volume is also growing up. It increased almost 11x in the second half of 2020, the companies were worried about if this trend goes on. But it looks rather stable now in the weekly 150k volume of affected devices.

The Executable and Linkable Format (ELF) of Linux is also being targetted by malware. Its volume has increased almost 4 times in Q4 of 2021, compared to Q1.

The botnet attacks had also a peak value in October 2021, thanks to RedLine.Stealer’s 229 million peak volume. The malware has mostly impacted the Middle East and Europe regions. You can see the full report by following the link below:

Click here to read the Global Threat Landscape Report of FortiGauard