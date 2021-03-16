LogRhythm, the company powering security operations centers (SOCs), and Mideast Communication Systems (MCS) have partnered to deliver next-generation security information and event management (NextGen SIEM) solutions to organizations across the Middle East and East Africa.

Easy deployment of NextGen SIEM

The partnership enables public and private organizations to deploy LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM and benefit from automation, advanced intelligence engine, machine learning, and a range of cybersecurity technologies and techniques. The LogRhythm platform combines user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), network traffic and behavior analytics (NTBA), and security automation, orchestration, and response (SOAR) in a single end-to-end solution.

Mazen A. Dohaji, Vice President, India, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (iMETA) at LogRhythm, said,

“As digital transformation accelerates across the Middle East and Africa, organizations need a secure foundation for adopting new applications and services. Together with MCS, we are enabling them to deploy innovative cybersecurity solutions with a simple and efficient model. Our partnership is focused on helping more organizations manage their risk, reduce complexity and benefit from a ‘security first’ approach. This is an opportunity to provide cybersecurity in some of the most rapidly digitizing markets in the world.”

MCS will offer LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM platform to its new and existing customers across the Middle East and 10 eastern and central African countries. It combines cybersecurity solutions with its suite of SD-WAN, cloud enablement, automation, data management, and another enterprise IT solutions.

