Lumen Technologies published its DDoS Report, which includes the data gathered from over 20,000 enterprises during 2021. The results once again show the severity of Distributed Denial of Service attacks. The report says that the three most attacked verticals in 2021 were Telecommunications, Software and Technology, and Government. The main motive behind the attacks was financial gain.

%17 quarterly increase in the fourth quarter

Lumen noticed an increase in the number of unique Command and Control servers tracked for DDoS botnets Gafgyt and Mirai in the fourth quarter. This shows that threat actors are improving the code of their botnets. Since they require little effort to generate large attacks, threat actors are commonly using reflection-style attacks. The company also stated that they noticed spikes in the use of ransom DDoS attacks and it is expected to continue in 2022. Mark Dehus, director of information security for Black Lotus Labs, the threat research arm of Lumen Technologies said,

« Reflection vectors continue to have a significant impact on businesses worldwide. This trend will likely continue in the coming years. It will take an industry-wide, collaborative effort to help mitigate sources of reflection. In addition, DDoS botnets will persist, and given the recent targeting of voice services, VoIP providers should ensure their security strategies address the risk going forward. At Black Lotus Labs, we continue to do our part to track and mitigate botnets at their core. We strongly encourage business to understand and monitor their public attack surface to avoid having their resources abused and leveraged to launch attacks. We also encourage businesses to have a DDoS mitigation service in place to help minimize the impact of any future attacks. »