Malwarebytes achieves 250% YoY MSP partner growth and introduces new modules to enhance the protection, detection, and resolution of threats.

MSPs can now access vulnerability assessment, patch management, and Domain Name System filtering from Malwarebytes OneView.

The company plans to continue expanding the MSP Program with further product innovation as well as additional resources and training.

Real-time cyber protection company, Malwarebytes expands its OneView platform capabilities as well as rapidly grows the company’s Managed Service Provider (MSP) program. Additionally, MSPs will be able to access vulnerability assessment, patch management, and Domain Name System (DNS) filtering from Malwarebytes OneView. The company has achieved 250% year-over-year MSP partner growth.

New modules

The Malwarebytes OneView platform enables MSPs to protect their customers against malware infections and ransomware exposure. It also allows security analysts to work from a centralized cloud-based console. With its levels of protection capabilities and threat prevention modules, MSPs can offer the right product or service to each customer that suits their exact needs.

This quarter, the company has added three new modules to simplify breach prevention within the same cloud interface:

Vulnerability and Patch Management , which enables MSPs to take control of their full patching process, helping ensure defenses are up to date across their clients’ environments.

DNS Filtering , which empowers organizations to regulate access to websites and other content on company-managed networks, which in turn reinforces the security of company data.

Vulnerability Assessment , which helps users understand exposure, identify vulnerabilities and prioritize actions to update defenses across device and server operating systems and a wide range of third-party applications.

Brian Thomas, Vice President of Worldwide MSP & Channel Programs at Malwarebytes said,

« At Malwarebytes, we aim to serve the underserved, which is what our MSP partners are doing every day for SMBs. I joined Malwarebytes with ambitious plans that are coming to life through our amazing team and unwavering commitment to help both new and existing MSP partners keep their clients safe while catapulting their businesses to new heights. »