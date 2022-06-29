Over 900,000 misconfigured Kubernetes batches were found on the internet to likely be malicious scans, some of them even unprotected to data-exposing cyberattacks. Kubernetes are a highly adaptable open-source container orchestration system for automating software deployment, scaling, and management.

Exposed Kubernetes instances can cause breaches

Kubernetes can appreciate massive adoption and growth rates due to its scalability, adaptability in multi-cloud environments, movability, cost, app development, and system deployment time reductions. If Kubernetes isn’t set up properly, cybercriminals might be able to enter internal resources as well as personal assets that weren’t meant to be for the public. Depending on the configuration, attackers could sometimes expand their authorizations from containers to break isolation and rotate to host processes, granting them initial access to internal corporate networks for further assaults.

The research results show a large 900,000 Kubernetes servers, with 65% of them (585,000) being addressed in the United States, 14% in China, 9% in Germany, while Netherlands and Ireland accounted for 6% each. The most exposed TCP ports among the exposed servers were “443” with almost a million instances, “10250” with 231,200, and “6443” with 84,400 results.

To assess how many of the exposed instances might be at notable risk, the researchers examined the error codes that returned to the unauthenticated requests to the Kubelet API. The majority of the exposed instances come back with error code 403, meaning the unauthenticated request is forbidden and can’t go through, so no attacks can arise against them. Only a small portion of 799 Kubernetes instances was found, with status code 200 completely open to external attackers. Kubernetes can be a weakness that can lead to attacks on private data and other hacking efforts if not correctly set up.