In September last year, Sophos firewalls were found to be critically vulnerable to remote code execution attacks.

Sophos took immediate action to release patches and hotfixes for the vulnerability that can be tracked as CVE-2022-3236.

VulnCheck, a security company, states that there are more than 4,000 internet-facing Sophos firewall servers that are still vulnerable.

In September last year, we shared the news about the zero-day RCE vulnerability in the Sophos firewall, which can be tracked as CVE-2022-3236 and has a CVSS score of 9.8. It was a nasty bug found in the User Portal and Web Admin Console of Sophos firewall.

Patched immediately

Sophos has taken immediate action to solve this issue by releasing a patch for the vulnerability. However, according to a whitepaper published by VulnCheck, a cybersecurity company, the vulnerability still exists on more than 4,400 Internet-facing Sophos servers. Since there were no public proof-of-concept exploits for this vulnerability, VulnCheck has decided to create its own PoC to measure the potential.

According to the post, more than 99% of the Internet-facing Sophos firewalls did not fully upgrade to the versions with the official fix. However, 93% of those are eligible for the hotfix Sophos provided, which is applied to the systems automatically by default. And the remaining 6% of the Sophos firewalls are vulnerable; it translates to approximately 4,400 instances.

VulnCheck states that the admins can check the log files in /logs/csc.log and /log/validationError.log to look for a login request with a _discriminator field; if it exists, that means someone tried to exploit this vulnerability.

The attackers need to pass a CAPTCHA before reaching the code and exploiting it, which means mass exploitation is almost impossible. However, targeted attacks are still a huge risk for the Internet-facing Sophos firewalls.