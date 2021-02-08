Technology and supply chain services provider, Ingram Micro and McAfee announced that the duo has expanded their relationship that builds on the transformation of the McAfee channel program. With the expanded partnership, McAfee will be able to use Ingram Micro’s global distribution network, including its regional Cloud Marketplaces and Centers of Excellence. The duo aims to help channel partners embrace dynamics and enhance their offerings to address customer needs.

Benefits:

McAfee and Ingram Micro will be able to more effectively engage with and strengthen global channel partner relationships

It will now be easier for channel partners to purchase McAfee products and solutions through Ingram Micro

The expanded relationship enables Ingram Micro’s large service organizations with security tools and solutions from McAfee

Partners will be able to see McAfee products in Ingram Micro Centers of Excellence around the world

Scott Zahl, executive director, global partner enablement, Ingram Micro, said,

“We are proud to play an increasingly important role in McAfee’s global channel strategy and applaud its efforts to increase its channel partner engagement and enablement. Together with McAfee we are providing our mutual channel partners with access to one of the world’s most trusted cybersecurity solution portfolios and award-winning channel programs. Add to the mix our security expertise and best-in-class resources including our regional Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplaces and global Centers of Excellence, and there’s never been a better time to work with Ingram Micro and McAfee.”

