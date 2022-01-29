Private equity firm focused on investing in the software, data, and analytics sectors, Symphony Technology Group announced the appointment of Gee Rittenhouse as CEO of McAfee Enterprise, which focuses on helping organizations secure their digital transformation and hybrid workforce with data-aware Security Service Edge solutions.

20 years of expertise

Gee Rittenhouse has over 20 years of security and cloud expertise. Prior to his new role at McAfee Enterprise, he led Cisco’s Security Business Group. Rittenhouse has also been elected to the Global Telecoms Business Power 100 twice and recognized for his innovation and operational focus. Before his role at Cisco, he served as President of Bell Labs. He received a Doctorate in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In his new role, he will be focused on scaling the growth business, which currently has approximately 3,000 SSE customers and 700 employees. Symphony Technology Group also stated that the company will rebrand the McAfee Enterprise SSE portfolio as a separate business later this quarter. William Chisholm, Co-founder and managing partner of Symphony Technology Group said,

« The SSE architecture is one of the most important markets in security, requiring intense focus, investment, and skillsets. Gee is a proven technology leader with a distinguished track record of innovation, talent development, and a deep knowledge of cloud security. We’re excited to partner with him in leading a separate entity focused on this very distinct customer problem. »

