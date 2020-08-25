Device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, McAfee unveiled enhancements to its SASE by launching easy-to-use integrations with third-party SD-WAN solutions and extending its UCE platform to enable global strategic partners to deliver managed SASE offerings. McAfee also continues to progress engagement with leading global service providers Atos and BT to offer a range of managed Web, CASB, and SASE offerings.

Managed service provider offerings

McAfee has extended its UCE platform to enable partners. Notably, Atos and BT have agreed to use their global scale to deliver managed Web, CASB, and SASE offerings to organizations that want to adopt the Cloud. Ash Kulkarni, executive vice president and chief product officer of the enterprise business group at McAfee, said,