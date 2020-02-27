McAfee announced the acquisition of Light Point Security, LLC, which specializes in browser isolation at the RSA conference in San Francisco. Terms were not disclosed.

McAfee plans to acquire Catonsville-based Light Point Security. After the deal finalizes, the Light Point Security team will join McAfee. Light Point Security’s main goal is to prevent malware from getting in via a web browser. To achieve this, LLC which is an award-winning browser isolation company uses technology to isolate browser sessions in a remote environment.

Security integration between two companies

With this acquisition, the integration of Light Point Security’s technology into McAfee’s cloud security products will be completed. It enables enterprises to prioritize both security efficacy and user experience by removing user exposure to malware while maintaining responsive access to legitimate websites and cloud applications. This integration will cover also the McAfee Secure Web Gateway and newly released MVISION UCE.

According to the announcement, Light Point cofounders Zuly Gonzalez and Beau Adkins will move to California and join Santa Clara-based McAfee. Ash Kulkarni, EVP, and Chief Product Officer, Enterprise Business Group, McAfee talked about the threat vectors that come upon web browsing, saying,

“Web browsing is one of the most common threat vectors for endpoints to get infected. Adding Light Point Security’s capabilities into our products will create solutions that enable our customers to mitigate web-based threats without impacting user experience. We are constantly working to find ways to help our customers safely adopt the cloud, so they enjoy increased productivity without experiencing heightened concerns about cyber-attacks. Light Point Security’s browser isolation capabilities will bolster the McAfee Unified Cloud Edge offering to make it a preferred solution for security-focused businesses without compromising on productivity.”

Zuly Gonzalez, co-founder, and CEO of Light Point Security also said: