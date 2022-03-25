Lapsus$ hackers have hit the headlines in a very short period as they manage to hack some giants such as Nvidia, Samsung, Ubisoft, Microsoft, and Okta. They breach the systems of the companies to extract as much data as they can, then publish some of the data in the torrents. Those data include some very important company secrets as well, such as Samsung’s security algorithms for their phones and Nvidia’s successful 3D resolution upscaling technology, DLSS.

The 17-year-old member who has 300 BTC has allegedly lost some of his fortunes with gambling and a hack attack

Between the ages of 16 and 21

The gang members are now being arrested since the London Police department has announced that they have arrested seven members of Lapsus$. However, the London Police is stating that the arrested people are in connection with the group; but not directly declaring them as gang members, yet. The arrested members are between 16 and 21 years old. One of the arrested teens, which is 17 years old, is believed to have 300 BTC, earned by his hacking activities such as SIM swapping.

At the same time, the group has made an announcement in their Telegram group as some of the members will be on vacation until the end of March. That indicates that the London Police has indeed managed to capture some of the Lapsus$ members, but they might be waiting for additional proof for directly declaring them as members.

The members can speak English, Russian, Turkish, Portuguese, and German; they told by themselves in their Telegram group as you can see in the following tweet.

For those wondering who the other LAPSUS$ members are, here are some clues:

-5 members (Admin A, B, E, R, and S)

-English, Russian, Turkish, German, and Portuguese

-One of the admins is allegedly part of Polícia Federal of Brazil pic.twitter.com/cSmCCTKoW4 — pancak3 (@pancak3lullz) March 24, 2022

Let’s see if the first arrest will lead to the collapse of Lapsus$.