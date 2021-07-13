With the rise of digital transformation, users have suffered from the increasing sophistication and frequency of cyberattacks. Today, Microsoft announced the acquisition of RiskIQ, specializing in global threat intelligence and attack surface management.

For more secure cloud environment

As applications are increasingly running across multiple clouds and hybrid cloud environments, organizations face the concept of Zero Trust. RiskIQ helps shared customers better understand vulnerable internet-facing assets and build world-class threat intelligence. Customers can discover and assess the security of their entire enterprise attack surface in the Microsoft cloud, AWS, other clouds, on-premises, and from their supply chain.

RiskIQ Cofounder and CEO Elias Manousos said,

“The vision and mission of RiskIQ are to provide unmatched internet visibility and insights to protect better and inform our customers and partners’ security programs. We’re thrilled to add RiskIQ’s Attack Surface and Threat Intelligence solutions to the Microsoft Security portfolio, extending and accelerating our impact. Our combined capabilities will enable best-in-class protection, investigations, and response against today’s threats.”

RiskIQ combines attack surface management and threat intelligence to empower security teams and provide increased protection and faster response. Its global threat intelligence uses data collected from across the internet, crowd-sourced through its PassiveTotal community of security researchers, and analyzed using machine learning.

Microsoft delivers end-to-end cloud-native security with Microsoft 365 Defender, Microsoft Azure Defender, and Microsoft Azure Sentinel for protecting, detecting, and responding to threats in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments.

