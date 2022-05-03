The software giant Microsoft has made a new announcement regarding its new Microsoft Defender for Business product. The company is now offering enterprise-grade endpoint security with Microsoft Defender for Business solutions for SMBs (small/medium businesses).

Covering five phases of the NIST framework

Microsoft Defender for Business includes endpoint detection and response capabilities for protection against cyber threats and ransomware. The solution provides multilayered protection, detection, and response, covering the five phases of the NIST cybersecurity framework. Microsoft Defender for Business has the following features:

Threat and vulnerability management helps prioritize and focus on weaknesses that pose the most urgent and highest risk to the business. Proactively build a secure foundation for your environment by discovering, prioritizing, and remediating software vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.

Attack surface reduction options help minimize attack surface (i.e., places where your company is vulnerable to cyberattacks across your devices and applications), leaving bad actors with fewer ways to execute attacks.

Next-generation protection helps prevent and protect against threats with antimalware and antivirus protection on devices and in the cloud.

Endpoint detection and response provides behavioral-based detection and response alerts so that you can identify persistent threats and remove them from your environment.

Auto-investigation and remediation help scale security operations by examining alerts and taking immediate action to resolve attacks on customers. By reducing alert volume and remediating threats, Microsoft Defender for Business enables customers to prioritize tasks and focus on more sophisticated threats.

Vasu Jakkal, CVP, security, compliance & identity of Microsoft said:

« Microsoft believes in security for all. We are proud to further deliver on that vision today. With the GA of Defender for Business, SMBs will get greater protection with simplified security to help them better protect, detect and respond to threats »