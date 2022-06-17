Microsoft announced the general availability of its new online security application, Microsoft Defender for Individuals for Microsoft 365 Personal ($6.99 per month) and Family ($9.99 per month) subscriptions. The new solution is built on Microsoft Defender for Endpoint technology that leverages the same security that organizations rely on. The newest member of the Microsoft Defender solutions family extends the protection which is built into Windows Security.

Single dashboard

Microsoft Defender is simplified online security that brings multiple protections together into a single dashboard. Microsoft Defender provides online protection across the devices you and your family use. The new solution offers tips and recommendations to protect users against online threats. It includes continuous antivirus and anti-phishing protection, allowing users to:

Manage your security protections and view security protections for everyone in your family, from a single easy-to-use, centralized dashboard.

View your existing antivirus protection (such as Norton or McAfee). Defender recognizes these protections within the dashboard.

Extend Windows device protections to iOS, Android, and macOS devices for cross-platform malware protection on the devices you and your family use the most.

Receive instant security alerts, resolution strategies, and expert tips to help keep your data and devices secure.

The Microsoft team said,

« This is just the start. As we look forward, we will continue to bring more protections together under a single dashboard, including features like identity theft protection and secure online connection. Microsoft Defender is simplified online security that grows with you and your family to help keep you safe. »