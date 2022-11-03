Microsoft will continue its technology support which is worth $100 million in 2023 as announced at a press conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

The support will provide Ukraine’s government agencies, critical public and private organizations to continue their digital operations through Microsoft Cloud.

Since the war between Russia and Ukraine started, the company has been supporting Ukraine technologically and in humanitarian activities.

The tech giant Microsoft has announced that it will expand its free charge of technology aid of $100 million for Ukraine throughout 2023. The assistance will secure that government agencies, critical infrastructure, and other sectors in Ukraine can carry on to run their digital infrastructure and operate through the Microsoft Cloud.

More than $400 million in tech support for Ukraine

Microsoft unveiled its additional support for Ukraine at a joint press conference with Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation in Lisbon, Portugal. The latest commitment will bring Microsoft’s technology support for Ukraine to more than $400 million since the war started in February 2022. In a blog post Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President at Microsoft wrote;

« The continued defense of Ukraine depends in part on a critical digital alliance of countries, companies, and nonprofits. Since the war began in February, Microsoft and other tech companies have provided unprecedented technology assistance to the government and people of Ukraine. By disbursing digital infrastructure into the public cloud, Microsoft and others have supported critical Ukrainian services through data centers across Europe.»

Since the war between Russia and Ukraine started, Microsoft has been providing Ukraine with critical cybersecurity protection which is vital support as Ukraine has been the target of several cyberattacks. Microsoft has supported nonprofits and humanitarian organizations operating in Ukraine, Poland, and elsewhere in the European Union. The company also provides data and support to international organizations aiding Ukraine and addressing war crimes against civilians and lastly supports and assists employees who are contributing to nonprofits engaged in humanitarian relief efforts.

Additionally, Brad Smith wrote in the blog post that Microsoft expects other tech companies to take similar moves that are very important for Ukraine and international stability and fundamental rights across the world. Microsoft had already cut a significant amount of jobs and business operations in Russia the last June.