The issue might cause the Windows devices to be unable to reconnect to Direct Access after temporarily losing network connectivity or transitioning between Wi-Fi networks or access points.

networks or access points. Microsoft stated that the issue can be resolved by installing and configuring a special Group Policy.

Microsoft has resolved a Direct Access flaw that prevents devices to reconnect after connectivity issues. According to the announcement, the update was released on September 18 caused some users to be unable to reconnect to Direct Access after losing network connectivity temporarily or transitioning between Wi-Fi networks or access points.

Resolved with Known Issue Rollback

Microsoft also stated that the issue doesn’t affect remote access solutions such as VPN and Always On VPN. The issue only affects devices installed KB5019509 or later updates. The affected platforms are:

Client: Windows 11, version 22H2; Windows 10, version 22H2; Windows 11, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H1; Windows 10, version 20H2; Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019

Server: Windows Server 2022; Windows Server 2019

Windows devices used at home by consumers or devices in organizations which are not using Direct Access to remotely access the organization’s network resources are not affected.

Microsoft has resolved the issue using Known Issue Rollback, which means reverting a single, targeted fix to a previously released behavior if a critical regression is discovered. It can take up to 24 hours for the resolution to propagate automatically to consumer devices and non-managed business devices. Microsoft also stated that restarting the device can also help the resolution to apply faster.

This issue can be resolved by installing and configuring a special Group Policy for enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue. The special Group Policy can be found in Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > <Group Policy name listed below>.

Users who can’t use the resolution can mitigate the issue by restarting the Windows device.