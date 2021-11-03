Microsoft announced that with cyberattacks targeting SMBs becoming increasingly automated and indiscriminate, the software giant launched a new solution to help small and medium-sized businesses to protect themselves. Microsoft stated that last year, ransomware attacks were increased by 300%, and over 50% of these attacks targeted small businesses.

Endpoint security solution

Microsoft Defender for Business, an endpoint security solution, will be released in preview soon. The solution is purposefully designed to bring enterprise-grade endpoint security to businesses with up to 300 employees. The Microsoft team announced that they focused on creating an easy-to-use and cost-effective solution for SMBs.

Defender for Business offers more than a traditional antivirus, with its endpoint detection and response, threat, and vulnerability management capabilities. The solution easy-to-use configuration, and management with intelligent, automated investigation and remediation. The solution protects against attacks including malware and ransomware across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices.

Defender for Business capabilities:

Threat and vulnerability management – Helps users to prioritize and focus on the weaknesses that pose the most urgent and the highest risk to the business. By discovering, prioritizing, and remediating software vulnerabilities and misconfigurations users can proactively build a secure foundation for your environment.

Attack surface reduction – Reduces users’ attack surface (places that your company is vulnerable to cyberattacks) across your devices and applications using capabilities such as ransomware mitigation, application control, web protection, network protection, network firewall, and attack surface reduction rules.

Next-generation protection – Helps to prevent and protect against threats at your front door with antimalware and antivirus protection—on your devices and in the cloud.

Endpoint detection and response (EDR) – Get behavioral-based detection and response alerts allowing users to identify persistent threats and remove them from the user’s environment. Manual response actions within Defender for Business will allow users to take action on processes and files, while live response will put the user indirect control of a device to help ensure it’s remediated, secured, and ready to go.

Automated investigation and remediation – Helps to scale the users’ security operations by examining alerts and taking immediate action to resolve attacks. By reducing alert volume and remediating threats, Defender for Business allows users to prioritize tasks and focus on more sophisticated threats.

APIs and integration – Automate workflows and integrate security data into users’ existing security platforms and reporting tools. For example, users can pull detections from Defender for Business into the security information and event management tool.

The new solution is priced at $3 per user per month as a standalone offering. It is included as a part of Microsoft 365 Business Premium, which also includes various essential security tools for small- and medium-sized businesses and Microsoft Teams and Office 365.

See more Cyber Security News