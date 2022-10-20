Microsoft announced that Azure DDoS IP Protection SKU, a new SKU of Azure DDoS Protection built for SMBs, is now available in preview.

IP Protection SKU, a new SKU of Azure DDoS Protection built for SMBs, is now available in preview. Its capabilities include L3/L4 automatic attack detection and mitigation, metrics and alerts, mitigation flow logs, mitigation policies, and Azure Firewall Manager integration.

Customers now have the flexibility to enable DDoS protection on individual public IP addresses.

Microsoft is launching a solution to help small and medium businesses to protect themselves against DDoS attacks. The tech giant initially introduced a new SKU of Azure DDoS Protection built for SMBs, Azure DDoS IP Protection SKU at the Microsoft Ignite event. The new solution offers enterprise-grade DDoS protection for an affordable price.

Enterprise-grade DDoS protection for SMBs

The new solution provides the same essential capabilities as Azure DDoS Network Protection to protect resources and applications against attacks. DDoS IP Protection SKU offers L3/L4 automatic attack detection and mitigation, metrics and alerts, mitigation flow logs, mitigation policies tuned to customer applications, and tight integration with Azure Firewall Manager, Microsoft Sentinel, and Microsoft Defender for Cloud.

DDoS IP Protection SKU also provides customers with the flexibility to enable DDoS protection on individual public IP addresses. It is beneficial for SMB customers who have a few public IP addresses to protect. Its key features are:

Massive mitigation capacity and scale : Defend your workloads against the largest and most sophisticated attacks with cloud-scale DDoS protection backed by Azure’s global network.

Adaptive tuning : Protect your apps and resources while minimizing false negatives with adaptive tuning tuned to the scale and actual traffic patterns of your application.

Attack analytics, metrics, and logging : Monitor DDoS attacks near real-time and respond quickly to attacks with visibility into the attack lifecycle, vectors, and mitigation.

Integration with Azure Firewall Manager : Centrally manage your DDoS protection across your environment alongside other network security services.

Integration with Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender for Cloud : Strengthen your security posture with rich attack analytics and telemetry integrated with Microsoft Sentinel and security alerts and recommendations provided by Microsoft Defender for Cloud.

Azure DDoS protection now offers two SKUs:

DDoS IP Protection is recommended for SMB customers with a few public IP resources who need a comprehensive DDoS protection solution that is fully managed, and easy to deploy and monitor.

DDoS Network Protection (previously known as Azure DDoS Protection Standard) is recommended for larger enterprises and organizations looking to protect their entire deployment that spans multiple virtual networks and includes many public IP addresses. It also offers value-added features like cost protection, DDoS Rapid Response, and discounts on Azure Web Application Firewall.

Microsoft said,

« With DDoS IP Protection SKU, you only pay for the public IP resources protected. The monthly cost is fixed for each public IP resource protected with no additional variable costs. Prices may vary by region. Billing for IP Protection will be effective starting on February 1, 2023. »